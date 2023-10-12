Aging & Style
KCPD: Person shot early Thursday morning

By Julia Scammahorn
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - At 3:15 in the morning Thursday Kansas City Police responded to calls of a shooting in the 1800 block of Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd.

Police said they found one person shot in the shoulder, originally considered non-life threatening but was later upgraded to life-threatening.

That person was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police do not have a suspect in custody.

We have crews on the scene and will update online and on-air as more information becomes available.

