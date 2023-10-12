Kansas families’ school meal debt balloons in past year, now past $20M

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The debt Kansas families are accruing from school meals ballooned in the past year, now topping $20 million, data shows. A report from Kansas Appleseed shows in a year since the end of the pandemic program providing universal meals, there’s been a six-fold increase in school meal debt.

It’s a balance many families have to watch, ensuring their children are fed at school. But in the past year, many Kansas families were racking up a school meal debt. Inflation is a main factor. That debt ends up having a significant impact on families and districts.

In a Kansas Appleseed report, school meal debt in the state reached $23.5 million for 2023 a year after the pandemic-era universal meals program ended. In 2019, that debt was $4.5 million.

“Something is wrong when we have that much debt accrual,” said Kansas Appleseed Thriving Advocate Martha Terhaar.

She said families are struggling to afford and access food.

“They’re struggling to pay for their kids’ lunches and can’t provide them sack lunches,” Terhaar said.

While about 40% of Kansas students are covered by free meals, Terhaar said a family might apply for free or reduced lunches, but their income is slightly too high. When that school meal debt accrues, that also leaves schools in a difficult situation.

“What I’ve heard from food service directors in the state is it’s hard when they are the ones fielding all the calls from parents who are worried about paying this,” she said. “They are feeling like they are the debt collector.”

The report from Kansas Appleseed found that parents cover about 20% of the debt. The rest falls on school districts and is covered by donations.

Terhaar said a main focus of the report is that each district sets its own policy for addressing this debt.

“Our framing is not that anyone has been doing anything wrong. It’s that through this research, (we) have seen that there is a disparity and a lack of consistency when it comes to school meal debt and how we handle school meal debt,” she said.

Terhaar said in some districts, policies allow the district to report families to the Kansas Department for Children and Families for the debt. In many others, students receive alternative meals that don’t meet all nutritional needs. Terhaar said the goal of the Kansas Appleseed report is to work with districts on some of the best solutions.

“If you’re just a concerned parent, we have a way that we can work with you to change your district’s policies,” she said.

Nationally, Terhaar said Kansas Appleseed supports universal school meals as its use during the pandemic showed it was viable. On the state level, she said Kansas can cover the additional cost of reduced meals, something many districts do already. On a local level, she said they’re going to work with districts and are looking at policies and supporting the community eligibility program which could provide universal meals at qualifying schools.

