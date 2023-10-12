Kansas City works towards “reconnecting” communities along 71 highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City officials are making strides towards reconnecting communities along the Highway 71 corridor.

City leaders say when Highway 71 was built, it became a physical divider splitting up predominantly black communities. For people who live there and don’t drive, the divider has cut off access to resources like food and stores located on the other side of the highway.

Mayor Quinton Lucas, Mayor pro tem Ryana Parks-Shaw, and other city officials met Wednesday morning to announce they are now accepting project management request for proposals from builders. The bidder will perform an assessment, participate in public input sessions, and develop a plan aimed at making the community feel safer and more pedestrian-friendly.

According to city officials, its fifth district has one of the highest pedestrian fatality rates in the city.

“There’s been a lot of people who have died crossing 71,” said resident Anthony Roche.

Roche lives and works steps away from the highway and has been there since shovels were first put in the ground.

“I was here before 71 came through. I watched it,” he said.

The highway, also known as the Midtown State Freeway, was built in the 1950′s. Thousands of African American residents were displaced as a result of the project. He says his grandmother’s home became one of the casualties of the construction.

“Those who didn’t sell got put out with what they call eminent domain. So she was one of those who fought it until the last minute. We lost our house to 71 and they didn’t start construction on 71 for almost 30 years,” said Roche.

City officials say the development of the highway created a negative ripple effect on the areas surrounding it. They say businesses suffered. Lack of foot traffic forced stores to close their doors, creating food deserts. According to UMKC, the Troost Corridor was once a thriving retail area in the mid to late 1950′s with clothing stores, movie theaters, and clubs. Decades later, many of these buildings are now vacant.

“There’s crosswalks at 55th, 59th, 63rd street, they eliminated a lot of ways for people to cross to get to the east side and if they just build crosswalks or bridges over 71 that would probably eliminate a lot of the issues,” said Roche.

As the city explores ways to improve pedestrian safety with the help of $5 million in federal grant funding, Roche is hoping small businesses like his located on Prospect Avenue won’t be left behind.

“We’re a private business here and we have issues with the sidewalks out here,” he said.

As shop owner Carlton White explains, uneven sidewalks and gaps have become a safety hazard for his customers.

“We’ve seen a lot of people fall, tumble, trip, kids, it’s dangerous,” said White.

Other local businesses along Prospect Ave. describe how most of their customers travel by foot or public transit. For this reason, they feel the creation of a pedestrian bridge over Highway 71 and more crosswalks could make their commute smoother.

“A lot of pedestrians cross over that highway to come eat here so if they don’t have a safe way to cross over, I don’t think it’s gonna be too many people crossing over to come eat here,” said resident Aaliyah.

Another proposal that could bring changes to the city’s Westside is coming later this month.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.