Injury report: Kelce to play, Bolton to return on Thursday night

FILE: Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) tackles Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh...
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) tackles Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) during an NFL football game against the Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)(Peter Aiken | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs will have tight end Travis Kelce on the field for Thursday Night Football against the Denver Broncos.

Along with Kelce’s availability, the Chiefs announced Wednesday that linebacker Nick Bolton would be active. Bolton has been inactive since injuring his ankle during the Chiefs’ Week 2 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

READ MORE: Former Chief to miss return to Arrowhead

ESPN’s Adam Schefter said Kelce is expected to play through a lower right ankle sprain with the ankle heavily taped.

Punter Tommy Townsend was listed as questionable due to a left knee injury. He walked into Arrowhead Stadium sporting a sleeve on his left leg and will be active for the game.

Defensive end George Karlaftis will also play, despite battling a hamstring injury throughout the week. Karlaftis is expected to be on a snap count, per NFL Network’s James Palmer.

Kansas City’s inactive list includes the following:

  • Cornerback Nic Jones
  • Defensive end BJ Thompson
  • Offensive lineman Mike Caliendo
  • Defensive tackle Neil Farrell
  • Defensive tackle Keondre Coburn

The Chiefs take on the Denver Broncos at 7:15 p.m. CT.

