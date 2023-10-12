Increased security deployed to Lee’s Summit Schools bus stop after Wednesday shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Lee’s Summit School District stated Thursday morning that it had asked for extra security at a bus stop following a nearby shooting the day prior.

Officers had responded to a shooting in the 900 block of Imperial Lane that left one woman with injuries. Vatece Davis of Lee’s Summit has been identified as a person of interest, and police have asked the public to help find her.

School district officials said no students were injured in the shooting that took place near the bus stop at the corner of Orchard Lane and Mason School Road.

The district has also provided extra counselors for those who use that bus stop — students from Lee’s Summit North High School, Campbell Middle School and Mason Elementary.

The bus stop is in the Blue Springs city limits but is used for Lee’s Summit School District.

