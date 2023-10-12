Habitat for Humanity & Chiefs team up to build homes for families fleeing gun violence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Habitat for Humanity of Kansas City teamed up with the Chiefs Women’s Organization to build a safe haven for a local family fleeing from gun violence. The home is being built on Park Avenue in the Wendell Phillips neighborhood of Kansas City.

“Our families come from all different walks of life. Some are single moms. Some are families who are living in overcrowded situations and they’re paying too much for rent,” said Habitat for Humanity’s vice president of development Melissa Jones.

She says this project in particular is special because it will offer refuge to a family urgently trying to escape a dangerous situation.

“Unfortunately their daughter who had just graduated high school was shot multiple times and is now paralyzed from the neck down so when they came to us, not only did they need a safe place but they needed an accessible place to call home,” said Jones.

Having lost her ability to walk, the home is being designed to accommodate the teen’s physical condition.

“It’ll be fully ADA accessible to fit their family’s needs and allow them to have the best life that they can,” she said.

The organization has completed 10 homes in the Wendell Phillips neighborhood with seven more under construction. They have also helped with home repairs and neighborhood cleanups as part of a greater effort called Purpose Built Communities aimed at revitalization and improving quality of life.

The Wendell Philipps neighborhood is one of 15 in the country supported through Purpose Built Communities. The network collaborates with community leaders and organizations like Habitat for Humanity to help provide resources like mixed-income housing and community wellness for underserved areas.

According to the organization’s website, the Wendell Phillips neighborhood has a rich history of culture due to its proximity to the 18th and Vine district. The district is home to the American Jazz Museum and Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. However, over the years the community has experienced population decline and has gone overlooked. Habitat for Humanity says it is dedicated to helping bring the community back to its original glory.

“When we look at communities that we want to be part of, we really look at, is this going to be the tipping point for them to be a really successful neighborhood, and as you drive around the streets in the Wendell Philips neighborhood, you’ll already see how much more vibrant it was when we first started building here three years ago,” said Jones.

The new home will be finished within the next six months.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.