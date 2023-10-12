Aging & Style
Getting into Halloween spirit at Children’s Mercy

Spirits were lifted at Children's Mercy Hospital today, as patients got to enjoy their very own 'spooky season'.
By Morgan Mobley
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Spirits were lifted at Children’s Mercy Hospital today, as patients got to enjoy their very own ‘spooky season’.

The event was just one of 150 Halloween parties that Spirit Halloween is hosting around the country.

Children, who otherwise wouldn’t get to participate in Halloween celebrations, got to enjoy picking out a costume, painting pumpkins, listening to music and spending time with each other.

We talked to a patient who said this holiday is one of her favorites, and she’s grateful she got to experience it this year.

“I got here on Tuesday and I’ve just been in my bed watching tv so it helps me get out of my room and get to do something fun. I like Halloween because you get to be something else and have fun,” says Laci Lee.

This is all part of the ‘Through the Spirit of Children Program’ - one hundred percent of donations at your local Spirit Halloween store go to parties like this one

