FIRST WARN FORECAST: Warm and windy Thursday, rain expected Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The timing and location of storm systems are the key components to gathering a better chance for severe storms. And those factors alone change constantly. The Missouri River Valley is still under a first Warn, but with new data coming into our forecast this morning I am happy to say the severe weather threat has lessened across the region. The area of low pressure that is aiding in spinning up, instability to our atmosphere, has shifted more into northern central Nebraska and the main cold front that extends south of the low is now not expected to build throughout our area until the early morning on Friday. Because of the shift in time and location, the available energy and instability to our atmosphere, moved away, which aids in creating less of a threat for severe storms.

That said, we still have a slight risk for severe storm activity in some of our northwestern counties tonight into early morning, Friday. A marginal threat of severe storms still exists for the metro, but it is more likely in the early morning of Friday between 3 and 6 a.m. We still have time to gather more information on the atmosphere before the weather event this evening. This timing could still change along with the intensity of the showers and storms, but as it stands currently, it’s more likely we will be hit with a few scattered showers, and thunderstorms with one or two being severe around the metro. Damaging wind, and hail are still our main concerns. However, even those impacts have lessened in our forecast data. What has not changed is the strong southerly flow ahead of the storm system. Gusts today all the way into game time are expected to range between 35 and 40 mph with sustained wind between 20 and 25 mph.

Storm Impacts (KCTV 5)

Scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms will remain into Friday so we have continued with a 30% chance for showers along with heavy cloud cover for the end of the work week. Temperatures are also still expected to drop into the middle 60s more likely in the mid-morning and early afternoon and will gradually fall through the late afternoon into the early evening. Wind gusts between 20 and 30 mph will be coming Friday. We are still calling for a first warn due to these conditions. A rain jacket may be better than umbrellas due to the wind, but turning on the heat in the car may also be a wise choice as temperatures fall.

A chilly weekend ahead is expected with temperatures hovering in the middle and upper 50s in the afternoon. By mid-next week we will increase temperatures back to the middle and upper 60s just ahead of a cold front that brings one more round of wet weather to the area. There are signs of confidence in showers and storms Wednesday but there’s so much time to alter the atmosphere that we have kept rain chances at 30% with room to increase or decrease accordingly.

To get the latest weather updates sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 Weather app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.