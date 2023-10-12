Aging & Style
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Scattered showers to end the week with cooler temps on Friday

By Alena Lee
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:08 PM CDT
Mostly clear and mild tonight with temperatures falling into the low 60s by daybreak on Thursday. We have a First Warn in place for Thursday with a bigger storm system headed our way late at night. It will push a cold front across the region sparking showers and storms to develop ahead of it. A few strong to severe storms could form anywhere from eastern Kansas up to central and eastern Nebraska where a slight risk for severe weather is placed. Damaging wind and large hail are the primary concerns with any of the stronger storms. The cold front looks to push through anywhere from midnight into early Friday and after its passing we’ll see temperatures falling throughout the day. Clouds may linger into the weekend along with winds predominantly from the northwest keeping temperatures much cooler than normal. We may not get out of the 50s Saturday or Sunday.

