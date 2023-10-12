Aging & Style
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Chiefs game should stay dry with slim chance for rain at end of game and drive home

By Warren Sears
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Good news Chiefs fans, the chance for rain this evening holds off until near the end or even likely after the game. That chance is also dwindling a bit with our latest model guidance runs. Still, a few showers and rumbles are possible the later you go in the evening and into the early overnight. Our severe weather threat has also fallen off quite a bit also. Those far to the northwest of KC, like the northwest corner of Missouri, have a slightly higher chance for a stronger storm or two. Any low end severe storm would be a gusty wind and small hail threat.

The actual cold front invades once we get into early Friday morning. You will notice a strong shift in winds out of the northwest, and temperatures will fall fast. Our high Friday will likely be around midnight in the 60s, but fall to the lower 50s by the evening. We stay windy from the northwest on Friday and Saturday. This keeps our temperatures mighty chilly for the weekend with highs in the 50s. Seeing signs of a slight warmup in the 60s by next Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

