Dickinson takes home multiple preseason Big 12 awards following transfer to KU

FILE: Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (1) drives on Minnesota forward Dawson Garcia (3) in the...
FILE: Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (1) drives on Minnesota forward Dawson Garcia (3) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - For the 11th time in Big 12 history, the Kansas Jayhawks have the conference’s Preseason Player of the Year in basketball.

Kansas senior center Hunter Dickinson was named the Preseason Player of the Year, as well as Newcomer of the Year, ahead of his first season in Crimson and Blue following a transfer from Michigan.

Dickinson averaged 18.5 points and 9.0 rebounds per game during his junior season at Michigan, and announced his transfer to the Jayhawks at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season.

Preseason conference award winners -- and All-Conference selections -- were announced by the Big 12 Thursday afternoon.

READ MORE: KU adds commitment from four-star guard in Class of 2024

Dickinson became the first player in league history to earn Preseason Player and Newcomer of the Year. The league’s head coaches voted on both awards.

Along with Dickinson, Kansas’ redshirt junior guard Dajuan Harris Jr. was named to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team. The rest of the team was rounded out by Texas guard Max Abmas, Houston guard L.J. Cryer and TCU forward Emanuel Miller.

READ MORE: Report: Nuggets pick up third-year option on former KU wing Braun

Baylor forward Ja’Kobe Walter was named the Preseason Freshman of the Year.

Kansas forward Kevin McCullar Jr. was named an honorable mention, along with K-State forward Arthur Kaluma and guard Tylor Perry.

Dickinson takes home the Preseason Player of the Year two years after another Kansas transfer, Remy Martin did so after coming to KU from Arizona State. That year, Ochai Agbaji became the Big 12 Player of the Year following an All-American season for KU.

Last season, Harris was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.

