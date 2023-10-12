Aging & Style
Blue Springs Police identify person of interest in shooting that sends 1 to hospital

By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - A person of interest has been identified after a shooting that sent a victim to the hospital.

Blue Springs Police identified Vateca Davis as a person of interest Wednesday night.

“We would like to speak to her about this incident,” police said in a Facebook post.

BSPD said it is investigating a shooting in the 900 block of Imperial Lane. Police said the victim was taken to the hospital and the severity of their injuries are unknown at this time. Investigators are following up on leads.

This is a developing story. KCTV will update it as new information is made available.

