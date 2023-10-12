Belton man sentenced for hiding illegal guns during police pursuit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Belton man was sentenced in federal court Thursday for illegally possessing guns that he stashed under a house deck while fleeing from police officers in a neighborhood.

26-year-old Jonathon M. Pentlin was sentenced to eight years and four months in federal prison without parole after pleading guilty in June to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

On Feb. 23, 2022, a police helicopter was following a stolen 2015 Ford Focus, which Pentlin was driving, from Belton to a Phillips 66 gas station on Red Bridge Road in Kansas City, Missouri.

As the helicopter was following the Focus, Pentlin started driving at a high speed. Eventually, he crashed into an innocent motorist in the area of 107th Terrace and Grandview Road, causing significant damage to the motorist and vehicle.

A KCPD sergeant who got out of his vehicle to pursue Pentlin saw him armed with a handgun as he was running through backyards. Officers eventually located him in the backyard of a house on E. 107th Terrace. They ordered Pentlin to get on the ground, but he refused to follow commands, eventually telling officers “I’m going to kill you all.”

Court documents said a police officer shot Pentlin with a taser and he fell on his back.

An agent with a police dog searched the area and found two firearms under the deck of a home less than a mile from an elementary school. Pentlin had prior convictions for tampering with a motor vehicle, possessing a controlled substance, and distributing marijuana.

Those prior convictions led to charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

