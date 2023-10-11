Aging & Style
Wyandotte County mayors create ‘community-led’ task force to spark change

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - All three mayors that are represented in the Unified Government of Wyandotte County came together Wednesday morning to announce a new community-led task force.

The announcement comes over 25 years after Wyandotte County residents decided to create a unified government with Kansas City, Kansas.

The decision in 1997 consolidated both the city and county, with that consolidation still in effect.

According to Kansas City, Kansas, Mayor Tyrone Garner, the consolidation has not fixed the issues of massive debt, pathways to bankruptcy and accountability concerns within the county.

Edwardsville Mayor Carolyn Caiharr said the task force is named Unified Residents of Wyandotte County, with the goal of improving the Unified Government.

Caiharr said she hopes the task force will reimagine the current government structure by making it more efficient, effective and fiscally responsible. She said there will soon be a Facebook page where community members can come together to help create change.

