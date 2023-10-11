Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

UMKC gives inaugural award recognizing LGTBQIA+ advocate C. Stephen Metzler

By Joe Hennessy
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - UMKC honored former Hallmark President and CEO Don Hall Jr. with the inaugural C. Stephen Metzler Pride Champion Award.

“To work in a business where our sole purpose is defined by enriching all people’s lives and to share this with amazing colleagues who are committed to inclusivity and equality,” said Hall Jr. at Tuesday morning’s annual Pride Breakfast.

The award recognizes an individual who embodies Metzler’s legacy by making Kansas City a better place for the LGBTQIA+ community through volunteerism, philanthropy, and leading by example.

Speakers took to the podium before awarding Hall Jr. saying he was instrumental in bringing diverse voices to Hallmark where he was the president and CEO from 2002 to 2019.

“I am so grateful to have been surrounded by these values of caring and accountability in my personal and business life.”

The late Metzler was an advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community for all of his life. Sentiments shared by several speakers Tuesday morning included how he was a man who could make friends easily with anyone. He made others feel seen and heard throughout his life.

His legacy lives on.

“Choose your path and seize the opportunity to make a difference,” said Hall Jr.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

radio microphone generic
Two Kansas City radio stations change format
A Louisiana mother is speaking out after she says her child is facing backlash at school for...
Mother says her daughter is facing unreasonable backlash at school for dancing at a party
Nordstrom Rack on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, provided an opportunity for littles with Big Brothers...
New Nordstrom Rack location ready to open in Kansas City metro
File: Highway hit and run, pedestrian killed
Olathe man killed following hit-and-run in Overland Park
FILE — The lottery says the ticket matched all five white ball numbers, but missed the Powerball.
Winning $1M Powerball ticket sold in Kansas City region

Latest News

Attacks on Israel by the Palestinian militant group Hamas continue, and the State Department is...
Trips from KC to Israel canceled after airlines halt flights
Attacks on Israel by the Palestinian militant group Hamas continue, and the State Department is...
Trips from KC to Israel canceled after airlines halt flights
“I think it's been very confusing and I'm not, you know, technically challenged,” said Julie.
Jackson County homeowners: inspectors wasted time, made appeals confusing by design
Jackson County homeowners: inspectors wasted time, made appeals confusing by design