UMKC gives inaugural award recognizing LGTBQIA+ advocate C. Stephen Metzler

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - UMKC honored former Hallmark President and CEO Don Hall Jr. with the inaugural C. Stephen Metzler Pride Champion Award.

“To work in a business where our sole purpose is defined by enriching all people’s lives and to share this with amazing colleagues who are committed to inclusivity and equality,” said Hall Jr. at Tuesday morning’s annual Pride Breakfast.

The award recognizes an individual who embodies Metzler’s legacy by making Kansas City a better place for the LGBTQIA+ community through volunteerism, philanthropy, and leading by example.

Speakers took to the podium before awarding Hall Jr. saying he was instrumental in bringing diverse voices to Hallmark where he was the president and CEO from 2002 to 2019.

“I am so grateful to have been surrounded by these values of caring and accountability in my personal and business life.”

The late Metzler was an advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community for all of his life. Sentiments shared by several speakers Tuesday morning included how he was a man who could make friends easily with anyone. He made others feel seen and heard throughout his life.

His legacy lives on.

“Choose your path and seize the opportunity to make a difference,” said Hall Jr.

