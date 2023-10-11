Trips from KC to Israel canceled after airlines halt flights

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Attacks on Israel by the Palestinian militant group Hamas continue, and the State Department is warning people not to travel to the region.

Local travel agency, Acendas Travel helps Kansas Citians book flights to popular travel destinations around the world. Travel agents said since airlines have halted flights to and from Israel, a few trips they booked to the Holy Land had to be canceled, and the ones for next year are now in the air.

“A lot of people don’t realize that fall is peak travel time for this region,” said JoAnne Weeks, a Vacation Division Director at Acendas Travel.

Weeks said they booked flights for 22 passengers who were ready to head to Israel. That trip is now canceled.

“We did have quite a few groups that were ready to fly over at the end of the week, those have obviously been halted and other arrangements have been made,” she said.

For those who want and need to cancel their trips, Weeks recommends directly contacting the agency you booked with.

“It really depends on what they have booked and the policies of the vendor whether it be a cruise line, a tour operator or airline,” said Weeks. “It really depends on what they’re restrictions are, most of them are going to be working with the public.”

If you have a trip booked for next year, Weeks’ advice is to not panic and wait and see.

“You know there has to be dust that settles and obviously this is something that’s heartbreaking, if you have the flexibility to move it back then I would elect to do so just to be safe than sorry,” she said.

Weeks said the attacks in Israel have caught the travel industry, and their agency by surprise.

“After Morocco, Maui and now this, it’s just heartbreaking,” she said. “We have been blessed that we didn’t have anybody actually over there.”

No one can predict a situation like this when traveling out of the country Week said, but she suggests always having a plan in place to ensure your safety. That could include signing up for Smart Traveler Enrollment Program or STEP.

“Where you’re logging in where you’re going, you name and your address, and all of your contract info with the us government so they know where you’re at,” explained Weeks.

If you ever plan a big trip, especially to another country Weeks said it’s always best to book through a trusted travel agency.

Right now, airlines like Delta, have stopped flights to and from Israel until the end of October. While American Airlines said they have suspended their flights until “conditions allow them to resume.”

To find out more about STEP click here.

