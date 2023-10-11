Three-vehicle crash leaves elderly driver with critical injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A three-vehicle crash in the area of Bannister Road and 71 Highway left an elderly driver with critical injuries.

Police said it happened shortly after 12 p.m. Tuesday when a black Lexus RX350 heading westbound on Bannister Road at a high rate of speed struck the right front of a black Chrysler 200 making a left turn onto eastbound Bannister Road. The Lexus ran a red light and also struck the front of an orange Suzuki SX4.

KCPD said the Lexus then went off the roadway to the right and overturned multiple times, injuring the elderly driver critically.

The driver and passenger in the Chrysler were not injured. The driver of the Suzuki was also uninjured.

