Some women who receive WIC benefits will see increase

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri women who qualify for WIC benefits will receive a little more for at least the next year.

The state announced recipients will get the following monthly benefits:

$26 for child participants

$47 for pregnant and postpartum participants

$52 for breastfeeding participants

$78 for women exclusively breastfeeding multiples

Eligible participants need to contact their local WIC agency to schedule an appointment to load the additional benefits on their eWIC card before trying to redeem any of the additional benefits. Participants who redeem any October benefits before receiving the increase will not receive the increase until November and must return to the local agency prior to November to update their eWIC card.

The Department of Health and Senior Services said the amounts are $9 to $11 higher than previous rates.

Benefits received through the Women, Infants and Children program can be redeemed on fruit and vegetable purchases.

As many as 60,000 women and children living in Missouri rely on the WIC benefit every month. Participants must meet financial qualifications to receive the WIC benefit. Missouri WIC also encourages fathers, stepparents, foster parents, grandparents and guardians with children under the age of five to apply.

Anyone can learn more about the WIC program online at wic.mo.gov or call TEL-LINK at 1-800-835-5465.

