Say hello to “laser season”

Why now is the perfect time to try laser skincare treatments
Why now is the perfect time to try laser skincare treatments
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you’re considering a new skin care routine for the fall, these laser treatments might just be what you’re looking for.

Matt Taranto, owner of AestheticCare Med Spa, stopped by MyKC Live to talk about fall being the best season for laser treatments. Taranto mentions October to May being the target laser season.

Taranto also mentions skin care treatments for men,

“Male segment is the fastest growing segment in the aesthetic industry,” Taranto said.

Treating patients from their early 20′s well into their 90′s, this skincare medical spa treats a variety of skin conditions for women and men.

To recognize breast cancer awareness month, AestheticCare Med Spa will offer 30 percent off any scar revision package for cancer survivors.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

