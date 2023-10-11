Aging & Style
Raymore Police, Missouri Highway Patrol respond to fatal crash on 58 Highway

By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RAYMORE, Mo. (KCTV) - A fatal crash on 58 Highway left a man dead Tuesday night.

The crash happened Tuesday evening around 5:30 p.m. on 58 Highway near convenience and auto parts stores and shut down the Highway between Pine Street and S. Madison Street.

At 6:20 p.m., Raymore Police said the accident resulted in a fatality and that the Missouri State Highway Patrol was on site conducting an investigation and accident reconstruction.

According to MSHP, the crash involved a 30-year-old man driving a Chevrolet Impala and a 65-year-old man driving a Ford F-150.

A crash report from MSHP said the 30-year-old man from Kansas City, Missouri, was not wearing a safety device and died at the scene. The investigation from MSHP revealed that the Impala crossed the center line of 58 Highway and struck the F-150 head-on.

The 65-year-old man suffered moderate injuries and was taken to a local hospital via EMS.

58 Highway reopened shortly before 9 p.m.

Attacks on Israel by the Palestinian militant group Hamas continue, and the State Department is...
Trips from KC to Israel canceled after airlines halt flights
