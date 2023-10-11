Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Rare albino squirrel awes workers at Arkansas cemetery

Albinism is rare, occurring in one in every 100,000 squirrels, according to David Hillis, a biologist with the University of Texas. (KAIT, TERRY HARRIS, CNN)
By Griffin DeMarrais and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 2:13 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - What was a normal workday for employees in the Arkansas city of Jonesboro turned into something entirely different when they found an albino squirrel in a cemetery.

Terry Harris was cutting the grass at the City Cemetery in Jonesboro when he looked up into a tree and noticed something he had never seen before: an albino squirrel.

“When I actually saw it, it honestly looked like a rat,” Harris told KAIT.

Harris had no idea what the animal was as it ran around the cemetery, which led him to call his friends over to look.

“I saw the tail of it. It had red eyes, indicating that it was albino, and it was one of the most beautiful things you have ever seen in your life,” Harris said. “Out of my 38 years of living, that is one of the most awesome things I’ve ever seen in my life, man.”

Harris said they work out in cemeteries all the time and had never seen anything like this.

“We see deer over there. We see groundhogs. We see rabbits, but to see something like this... it’s astonishing, man,” Harris said.

The squirrel spent the day hanging out in a tree, while people around town took the chance to take a look.

Albinism is rare, occurring in one in every 100,000 squirrels, according to David Hillis, a biologist with the University of Texas.

Copyright 2023 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

radio microphone generic
Two Kansas City radio stations change format
A Louisiana mother is speaking out after she says her child is facing backlash at school for...
Mother says her daughter is facing unreasonable backlash at school for dancing at a party
Nordstrom Rack on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, provided an opportunity for littles with Big Brothers...
New Nordstrom Rack location ready to open in Kansas City metro
File: Highway hit and run, pedestrian killed
Olathe man killed following hit-and-run in Overland Park
FILE — The lottery says the ticket matched all five white ball numbers, but missed the Powerball.
Winning $1M Powerball ticket sold in Kansas City region

Latest News

Two Colorado police officers are charged in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain. (KMGH, COLORADO...
Closing arguments delivered in trial of 2 officers charged in McClain's death
Albinism is rare, occurring in one in every 100,000 squirrels, according to David Hillis, a...
Worker says albino squirrel is 'one of the most awesome things I’ve ever seen'
A destroyed house by an earthquake is seen in Zenda Jan district in Herat province, western of...
6.3 magnitude earthquake shakes part of western Afghanistan where earlier quake killed over 2,000
Windsor High School students and football teammates lit candles for 15-year-old Elijah-Jay...
High school football player dies after medical emergency at practice