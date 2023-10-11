Party like A$AP Rocky’s Amazon Music Live performance without leaving KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Get inspired, just like A$AP Rocky did, by stepping inside a unique experience dreamed up right here in Kansas City.

NOMADA brings its BARRACA 49 experience back to Kansas City’s West Bottoms for two final events on Friday, Oct. 13 and Saturday, Oct. 14.

BARRACA 49 is described as Kansas City’s first HI-FI sound camp. NOMADA fitted a massive vintage military tent with a HI-FI sound system.

Guests check in at the front desk before walking through the massive gates to be transported into a “sonic paradise.”

Allow the full slate of music set you free and find your rhythm at the event.

Tickets start at $15 online, but increase at the door. Everyone is required to be at least 21 years old to enter the experience.

If the massive military tent looks familiar, it’s because NOMADA allowed Amazon Music use it for A$AP Rocky’s performance on Amazon Music Live. The event is a concert series hosted following Thursday Night Football. The concert streams weekly on Prime Video following the NFL game. Amazon Music Live is currently in its second season.

The vintage military tent is also the connection that brought A$AP Rocky to Kansas City to shoot his “RIOT (Rowdy Pipe’n)” music video with the help of NOMADA. They worked together to turn Kansas City’s West Bottoms into a massive riot, complete with military gear and a tank.

