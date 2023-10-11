Olathe Police: Man flees into neighbor’s home, later found dead

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - The Olathe Police Department said a call for a previous assault investigation led to a man dead in his neighbor’s home Tuesday night.

A call to police came in just before 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday night. When officers arrived in the 23500 block of west 126th Terrace, they contacted a reporting party.

While investigating, the suspect -- an adult man -- ran past officers with a handgun in his hand. Olathe Police said as the man was gaining entrance into a neighbor’s house an officer discharged their gun toward him.

The man then ran inside the neighbor’s home and residents ran outside. OPD said a react team was established, and a drone was used to clear the house. The man was found dead inside.

Olathe Police said the cause of the man’s death and what happened inside the residence remains under investigation.

No officers were injured.

OPD said the Johnson County Officer-Involved Critical Incident Investigation Team was activated and investigators from multiple agencies have responded to the scene. Under standard procedure, OPD said the officers involved will be placed on paid administrative lead pending the investigation from OICIIT.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.