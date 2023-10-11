New lawsuit claims KCK officer in viral video was impaired, family’s rights violated

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A family has filed a lawsuit against the Unified Government of Wyandotte County, the Kansas City, Kansas, police chief and officers involved in an incident last January.

In the lawsuit, Charles Guy, Jr. claims the family feared for their safety, were deprived of custody of their child, and were subject to unlawful search and seizure during the incident.

It started with a child custody issue. Guy claims police entered the home when he was not there, and the behavior of one of the officers was concerning.

According to the lawsuit, one of the officers “appeared to be under the influence of some type of substance as he had to lean on the way for support…his face was flush, he was blinking his eyes at an unusual frequency, was slurring his words, and just generally acting strange.”

Guy recorded an interaction with the police. KCKPD said in January that it was not aware of the incident before it was widely circulated on social media.

That is another point of the lawsuit:

“After the incident, no report was made regarding the incident nor (the officer’s) condition as Defendant Unified Government claims it learned of the incident after seeing the video of the interaction on social media.”

In a statement following the release of the video, Kansas City, Kansas Police issued a statement saying, “a medical condition may have been a factor in the officer’s appearance.”

After an internal affairs investigation, the department determined that there was no wrongdoing on the part of the officer and that state and federal law prohibited the release of further information.

In the lawsuit, the defendants claim the officer “also touched Plaintiffs, including grabbing the minor child, which, in his condition of state, was unprivileged.”

The family says they “suffered harm” due to the officer’s actions.

The family is seeking a judgment for economic damages and is requesting a jury trial.

KCTV5 reached out to KCK Police for comment. We have yet to receive a response.

