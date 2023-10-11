Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

New group of homeowners granted Jackson County appeals for property taxes

By Angie Ricono
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - More than 900 Jackson County homeowners who filed for interior inspections will be automatically granted an appeal.

It’s an issue that some homeowners were baffled they even had to fight.

“All we want is a fair shake and a fair assessment,” said homeowner Julie Briggs.

The Board of Equalization made the unanimous decision Wednesday morning despite push back from the assessment department.

Director Gail McCann Beatty pointed to an instructional video and claimed homeowners should have received a written notification during inspections to file an appeal on top of filing for an inspection.

“The instructional video told them to file their appeal first and then to go back and request the interior inspection,” said Beatty.

Homeowners pushed back against those claims and call the process confusing.

“They never left any paperwork. They never said anything about you need to file a further appeal, or we would have done that had we known. The lack of communication has been a big issue,” said Briggs.

Beatty also blamed misinformation at community meetings that were not “county sanctioned” and said that contributed to misinformation about filing appeals.

This now raises the appeal total to more than 55,000 appeals shattering all previous records.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

radio microphone generic
Two Kansas City radio stations change format
An assault suspect was eventually found dead in a neighbor's home after an incident that...
Olathe Police: Man flees into neighbor’s home, later found dead
Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts to a call on the sideline against Texas Tech during the...
KU to vacate 2018 Final Four appearance, Big 12 title; violation level downgraded for Self
Bill Self said is "100 percent" returning next season to coach the Kansas Jayhawks.
Report: Kansas Basketball braces for NCAA infractions ruling
Nordstrom Rack on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, provided an opportunity for littles with Big Brothers...
New Nordstrom Rack location ready to open in Kansas City metro

Latest News

Mostly clear and mild tonight with temperatures falling into the low 60s by daybreak on Thursday.
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Scattered showers to end the week with cooler temps on Friday
The non-profit said their partners and humanitarian organizations on the ground are trying...
Non-profit Heart to Heart sends aid to those impacted by Israel-Hamas conflict
Kansas City officials are making strides towards reconnecting communities along the Highway 71...
Kansas City works towards “reconnecting” communities along 71 highway
The non-profit said their partners and humanitarian organizations on the ground are trying...
Non-profit Heart to Heart sends aid to those impacted by Israel-Hamas conflict
Kansas City officials are making strides towards reconnecting communities along the Highway 71...
Kansas City works towards “reconnecting” communities along 71 highway