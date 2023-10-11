Missouri Sheriff waves conceal carry fees following Hamas attacks in Israel

BUTLER, Mo. (KCTV) - A Missouri sheriff is waiving all fees associated with conceal carry licensing because of the fighting underway in the Middle East and Ukraine.

Bates County Sheriff Chad Anderson said the fees will be waived through the end of the year for any resident living in his county. Gun owners are still required to pass an approved conceal carry class through an approved instructor and submit fingerprints for a background check.

While a CCW license is not required in Missouri, gunowners do need a license to carry a concealed gun in other states. Those fees usually cost $100 for a permit and $50 for a renewal.

Sheriff Anderson pointed out the fighting underway in Gaza and Israel and that the world faces a time of unrest. He also addressed his support for the Second Amendment and that he doesn’t feel the price of a license should keep anyone from legally protecting themselves.

“I feel that it’s my duty as Sheriff to help my citizens protect themselves no matter where they are in this country. So now until the end of the year, if you have taken your class and have put off getting your license because of the $100 fee please feel free to make an appointment with my Assistant Jennifer to process your application,” Sheriff Anderson said on a Facebook post.

Sheriff Anderson said he will continue to pray for peace, but also plans to do his part to help the residents of Bates County stay safe and feel secure.

“I have always been very Pro-Second Amendment and feel that you have a God Given Right and obligation to protect yourself and your family. You can do the math on the border entries and realize that there is no way our government can properly vet everyone that is caught coming across due to the simple fact that many of the countries of origin do not share their criminal databases with the US. This does not include the unknown amount of Got Aways. We are in an unprecedented time in our history and you need to realize that law enforcement can not be everywhere all the time,” Anderson posted.

