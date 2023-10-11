Missouri delegation responds to Hamas attacks in Israel

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri’s Congressional delegation voiced strong support following the weekend attacks in Israel, which have claimed more than 1,100 lives, including those of at least 14 Americans.

The series of attacks was carried out by Hamas, a militarized, political faction of Palestinian Islamic extremists.

“The president has sent the Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier that’s loaded with weaponry loaded with helicopters and fighter jets, and armaments that can be helicoptered over should they need that,” said Rep. Mark Alford, R-Missouri, who sits on the House Armed Services Committee.

Since the attacks, Alford and many other Republicans have criticised the Biden Administration for a deal the president approved in September to free five American citizens being held in Tehran.

The deal involved the unfreezing of $6 billion being held in South Korea meant for Iran.

Though the funds were not from the U.S., haven’t been spent yet, and are only allowed to be spent on humanitarian efforts, GOP members claimed the move nevertheless facilitated the Hamas attack, which they believe was backed by Iran.

“I don’t think it was the only reason that this attack was carried out,” Alford said. “But it certainly didn’t help when you have the largest terrorist state of iran, directly contributing to the training, the operation, the planning of this horrific event, the largest slaughter of jewish people since the holocaust.”

Alford said his committee has not yet been briefed by U.S. intelligence officials on the situation unfolding in Israel, and that a briefing is expected Wednesday.

Every Missouri delegate, from both parties, issued messages of support for Israel following the attacks.

Notably, St. Louis-area Democratic Congresswoman Cori Bush called specifically for military de-escalation, and drew a clear distinction between Hamas, and those palestinians who are not affiliate with the group.

“Our immediate focus must be saving lives, but our ultimate focus must be on a just and lasting peace that ensures safety for everyone in the region,” Bush wrote. “Violations of human rights do not justify more violations of human rights, and a military response will only exacerbate the suffering of Palestinians and Israelis alike.”

Abridged statements from Missouri’s House & Senate delegation on the attacks in Israel:

Rep. Alford – “Individuals defending or sympathizing with the actions of Hamas should be ashamed. They are going door to door murdering Israeli women and children. Anyone who tells you this is not senseless terrorism is either lying or severely misinformed...I’m not sure which is worse.”

Rep. Burlison – “I stand firmly stand on the side of Israel. This latest attack by terrorists will not be tolerated. America will forever stand with the Israeli people.”

Rep. Bush – “Our immediate focus must be saving lives, but our ultimate focus must be on a just and lasting peace that ensures safety for everyone in the region. Violations of human rights do not justify more violations of human rights, and a military response will only exacerbate the suffering of Palestinians and Israelis alike.”

Rep. Graves – “Israel has a right to exist and we must continue to fully support one of our greatest allies in their moment of need.”

Rep. Cleaver – “America stands with Israel today and every day. As we condemn the abhorrent attack on our ally, the US supports Israel’s right to defend itself from senseless and unprompted violence.”

Rep. Luetkemeyer – “The vicious, unprovoked attack against Israeli civilians is sickening. We stand with our ally as they defend themselves in war against the Hamas terrorists.”

Rep. Smith – “We condemn these attacks and reaffirm the right of Israel - one of our closest friends and strongest allies - to defend itself in this war.”

Rep. Wagner – “Israel has the absolute right to defend itself and we stand with them unequivocally as they defend themselves against this unprovoked act of war.”

Sen. Hawley – “Hamas terrorists are deliberately targeting innocent civilians in Israel in despicable acts of war. I stand with Israel and support Israel’s right of self-defense as they defend their people and their homeland. Now as ever, the United States must support Israel.”

Sen. Schmitt – “These brutal terrorist attacks have left dozens dead and hundreds wounded, and were carried out by Iran-backed terrorist group Hamas. Israel has every right to defend itself.”

