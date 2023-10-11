Men with breast cancer: father of four listens to his body

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The month of October is a time to shine a light on Breast Cancer Awareness. While the deadly disease is often found in women, men can suffer from it too.

Jeremy Bailey, 40, of Topeka is all too familiar with the disease. He was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019 at the age of 35.

“The first time I found it, I was taking a shower and I felt a lump on my chest,” the father of four said. “I told myself if I got sick, I would go get it checked out. The next day I came down with pneumonia.”

According to the American Cancer Society, only 1% of men will develop breast cancer in their lifetime.

Bailey knew the disease was rare, but he still turned to health care professionals for answers.

“I asked the doctor in the emergency room about the lump, and he wasn’t concerned about it.” Bailey went on, “I then went to my primary care provider, and he told me I was too young to get breast cancer at 35. I had to self-advocate for myself.”

Bailey insisted he get a mammogram; the radiologist came back and said it was benign.

“I told them I want a biopsy done. Then, I was diagnosed with stage one breast cancer,” Bailey said.

Bailey underwent a double mastectomy and aggressive chemotherapy.

But in 2022, breast cancer came back.

Topeka doctors said there was nothing more they could do. So, Bailey turned to The University of Kansas Cancer Center where they discovered all the tissue had not been removed during his double mastectomy.

Bailey in treatment at the University of Kansas Cancer Center (The University of Kansas Health System) (KCTV)

“I knew something was wrong,” Bailey said. “I got the diagnosis, and it was a relief that we can go and start doing whatever we need to do to fix it.”

Since male breast cancer is so unusual, typically once it is diagnosed it can be at a slightly more advanced stage.

Dr. Jamie Wagner with the University of Kansas Cancer Center says it’s imperative for all men to listen to their bodies and get checked out if they find anything abnormal.

“Jeremy, I think is the poster child for being your own self-advocate when it comes to your health,” Dr. Wagner said. “Anything that was not there previously, you need to be your own advocate and have that looked at and have appropriate imaging.”

Dr. Wagner says a lot of male breast cancers are associated with genetic mutations. Although Bailey says he does not have any family history of breast cancer, he can equally pass it on to his son.

“I am going to get all of the kids tested for the genetics. That’s just one way that you’ll know if you have the gene or not,” Bailey said.

If you or someone you know has breast cancer, there’s a group dedicated to providing support for men.

