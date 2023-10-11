Mayor Lucas, council members announcing major steps towards ‘Reconnecting Kansas City’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A major step towards reconnecting Kansas City is planned to be addressed Wednesday morning by Mayor Quinton Lucas and city council members.

A big part of it is U.S. Highway 71 improvements, particularly from 85th Street North to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The project management request for proposals for the Highway 71 project is now open.

The bidder will be responsible for conducting a thorough analysis of the corridor, performing extensive public outreach efforts, and developing potential solutions toward a safer, more connected, and more equitable community. The westside request for proposals will be open later this month.

Mayor Lucas announced the city was awarded a $5 million federal grant to study critical, transformational safety, and connectivity improvements in late August. On Wednesday, they could give an update on how that money is utilized more specifically how it can help everyone traveling throughout the city.

The Highway 71 reconnecting neighborhood project is set to equitably improve safety, mobility, and access to opportunities in an underserved area of KC’s east side. It was constructed in the 1990s and early 2000s with the goal of providing direct connections to downtown. However, the corridor tore through predominately African-American neighborhoods on the east side.

Nearly 2,000 African-American families were displaced during construction, according to the city. And, the portion of the highway in the project has the highest numbers of severe injuries and fatal crashes for pedestrians and cyclists in the metro, according to the city.

Many residents coming from the east are forced to cross the highway to access the Prospect Max bus line, grocery stores, and other retail attracting residents from the east side.

Another proposal is opening later this month and that’s for the city’s westside.

Mayor Lucas announced earlier this year the city received a federal grant to study how to connect the westside communities as a result of the construction of I-35..

The westside is home to immigrants from Mexico, Central, and Latin America who created a rich, diverse neighborhood since the early 1900s. The I-35 construction starting in the late 1960s cut off connections between residents and businesses there from the central business district though.

The United States Department of Transportation’s Reconnecting Communities Pilot Program report says that 61% of residents in the northern section now live below the poverty line and 47% of residents in the southern section now live below the poverty.

The project proposes changes to the viaduct Beardsley Road, and West Pennway, and to improve transit access to address the barrier.

