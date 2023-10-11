Aging & Style
Man convicted of Breasia Terrell’s murder sentenced to consecutive life sentences

Henry Dinkins looks on as Breasia Terrell's little brother testifies on Aug. 14, 2023.
Henry Dinkins looks on as Breasia Terrell's little brother testifies on Aug. 14, 2023.
By KCRG Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - A judge in Iowa has sentenced a man convicted of kidnapping and killing a 10-year-old girl to consecutive life sentences.

Henry Dinkins was found guilty of first-degree murder and kidnapping last month in the death of Breasia Terrell.

Breasia disappeared in Davenport, Iowa in 2020. Fishermen found her body months later.

Prosecutors said Dinkins, 51, a registered sex offender, sexually assaulted Breasia and shot her because he thought she would tell someone. His attorneys argued there wasn’t enough physical evidence and police didn’t investigate other possibilities.

Dinkins waived his right to a jury trial, opting instead for a bench trial, which took place over a couple of weeks.

His murder conviction means a mandatory life prison sentence without parole under Iowa law.

During the sentencing hearing, the judge ruled Dinkins to serve consecutive life sentences, citing his previous criminal history and a lack of remorse for the crime.

Copyright 2023 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

