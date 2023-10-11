Local family therapist weighs in on how to process through war in Israel with kids

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - From the war-stricken country of Israel to your living room.

Images and videos have been pouring in, many are uncensored and hard to look at.

If you’ve been seeing them, chances are your kids have too.

We sat down with a family therapist who shared how to unpack what’s happening in Israel with your kids.

Justin Bastin says first and foremost, find out what your children know and how it’s affecting them. He says keep it calm and age-appropriate while articulating your own sadness, grief and fear. Focus on compassion, not stigma, and avoid labels. Bastin encourages parents to be mindful of what their kids are watching and set healthy limits on their social media.

“This act is truly out of hate and the worst thing that could happen is for it to direct more hate toward others. With kiddos, it’s really easy to be consumed by it,” said Bastin.

He says to make sure at the end of the conversation, your child isn’t in a state of distress. And if they seem powerless, inspire them to take action by writing a note or doing something to support those in our local Jewish community.

