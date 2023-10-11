Lineup announced for fourth ‘Tacos and Tequila’ music festival

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Mark your calendars for June 1!

The Kansas City Monarchs have announced the date and lineup for the fourth year of the Tacos and Tequila music festival at Legends Field.

The notable acts will feature Ashanti, Chamillionaire, David Banner, Trick Daddy, Yung Joc, Bubba Sparxxx and DJ Ashton Martin.

Another headlining act has yet to be announced.

Festival-goers will also be able to experience taco chefs, hand-crafted margaritas, Lucha libre wrestling, a Chihuahua beauty experience, exotic car showcase, salsa and queso competition, art installations and more.

