Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Lineup announced for fourth ‘Tacos and Tequila’ music festival

Ashanti
Ashanti(Yahoo)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Mark your calendars for June 1!

The Kansas City Monarchs have announced the date and lineup for the fourth year of the Tacos and Tequila music festival at Legends Field.

The notable acts will feature Ashanti, Chamillionaire, David Banner, Trick Daddy, Yung Joc, Bubba Sparxxx and DJ Ashton Martin.

ALSO READ: Mariah Carey’s Christmas music tour schedules show in Kansas City

Another headlining act has yet to be announced.

Festival-goers will also be able to experience taco chefs, hand-crafted margaritas, Lucha libre wrestling, a Chihuahua beauty experience, exotic car showcase, salsa and queso competition, art installations and more.

For ticket information, click here.

ALSO READ: ‘The Nutcracker’ returns to Kauffman Center during holiday season

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

radio microphone generic
Two Kansas City radio stations change format
Davin Tukua, 16, was killed in a three-vehicle accident on Saturday afternoon.
16-year-old killed in crash hours before homecoming dance
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Nordstrom Rack on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, provided an opportunity for littles with Big Brothers...
New Nordstrom Rack location ready to open in Kansas City metro
A Louisiana mother is speaking out after she says her child is facing backlash at school for...
Mother says her daughter is facing unreasonable backlash at school for dancing at a party

Latest News

FILE - Mickel Cherry
Death Penalty Defense Unit takes up case as hearing set in murder of Zoey Felix
FILE — Mayor Lucas announced the city was awarded a $5 million federal grant to study critical,...
Mayor Lucas, council members announces major steps towards ‘Reconnecting Kansas City’
Mayor Lucas, council members announcing major steps towards ‘Reconnecting Kansas City’
Jackson County homeowners: inspectors wasted time, made appeals confusing by design
Early Taste of Winter?
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Warm Wednesday in the lower 80s; Storms, temperature drop moving in