KU to vacate 2018 Final Four appearance, Big 12 title; violation level downgraded for Self

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The six-year wait is over for Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Independent Accountability Resolution Process (IARP) announced Wednesday that Kansas will receive a three-year probation with no effect on the program’s postseason status.

The report stated that the men’s program would be stripped of its Big 12 Tournament regular season and tournament titles, and Final Four appearance, along with 15 wins due to games in which Silvio De Sousa played.

The IARP announced a decision to downgrade KU’s original five NCAA Level I violations; the program has instead been deemed a less severe Level II case.

Head coach Bill Self was originally charged with five Level I violations. That’s been downgraded to a single Level III violation.

Self served a self-imposed four-game suspension last season and will face no additional penalties.

Assistant Kurtis Townsend served the suspension alongside Self. His Level I violations have been downgraded to Level II and III. He also faces no further penalties.

