Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

KU to vacate 2018 Final Four appearance, Big 12 title; violation level downgraded for Self

Kansas men’s basketball placed on 3-year probation
Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts to a call on the sideline against Texas Tech during the...
Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts to a call on the sideline against Texas Tech during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)(Justin Rex | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The six-year wait is over for Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Independent Accountability Resolution Process (IARP) announced Wednesday that Kansas will receive a three-year probation with no effect on the program’s postseason status.

The report stated that the men’s program would be stripped of its Big 12 Tournament regular season and tournament titles, and Final Four appearance, along with 15 wins due to games in which Silvio De Sousa played.

The IARP announced a decision to downgrade KU’s original five NCAA Level I violations; the program has instead been deemed a less severe Level II case.

Head coach Bill Self was originally charged with five Level I violations. That’s been downgraded to a single Level III violation.

Self served a self-imposed four-game suspension last season and will face no additional penalties.

Assistant Kurtis Townsend served the suspension alongside Self. His Level I violations have been downgraded to Level II and III. He also faces no further penalties.

KCTV5 will live stream a press conference with Bill Self at 4 p.m.

Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

radio microphone generic
Two Kansas City radio stations change format
Davin Tukua, 16, was killed in a three-vehicle accident on Saturday afternoon.
16-year-old killed in crash hours before homecoming dance
An assault suspect was eventually found dead in a neighbor's home after an incident that...
Olathe Police: Man flees into neighbor’s home, later found dead
Nordstrom Rack on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, provided an opportunity for littles with Big Brothers...
New Nordstrom Rack location ready to open in Kansas City metro
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons

Latest News

Missouri WIC.
Some women who receive WIC benefits will see increase
Wyandotte County mayors create 'community-led' task force to spark change
Tap Water
Accident in East Kansas City triggers boil water advisory
FILE - Texas guard Arterio Morris brings the ball up during the second half of the team's NCAA...
Former KU player Arterio Morris accused of holding woman by throat, raping her: court document