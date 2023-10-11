Aging & Style
KC Wheel developers sets opening for November

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The developers of Pennway Point released new renderings and art just weeks before KC Wheel is scheduled to open.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The developers of Pennway Point released new renderings and art just weeks before KC Wheel is scheduled to open.(ICON Experiences)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The developers behind KC Wheel provided a fresh look at what the new entertainment area will look like when it opens next month.

ICON Experiences released new renderings of the site located near Pershing and Pennway.

It shows Pennway Putt, a 16-hole mini golf course, below KC Wheel with Wheel House food and beverage next to the golf course. ICON says there will be custom art in the area to celebrate the creativity found across the metro. The culture, sports, and landmarks found in Kansas City will also be included in the pieces and murals.

Kansas City company Whiskey Designs created all the art and logos for the new KC Wheel entertainment complex according to the developers.

The wheel itself consists of 36 enclosed climate-controlled gondolas plus a VIP gondola. The VIP option includes a glass bottom, plus seats, and other perks. KC Wheel will operate 365 days a year.

