KC Wheel developers sets opening for November

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The developers behind KC Wheel provided a fresh look at what the new entertainment area will look like when it opens next month.

ICON Experiences released new renderings of the site located near Pershing and Pennway.

It shows Pennway Putt, a 16-hole mini golf course, below KC Wheel with Wheel House food and beverage next to the golf course. ICON says there will be custom art in the area to celebrate the creativity found across the metro. The culture, sports, and landmarks found in Kansas City will also be included in the pieces and murals.

Autoplay Caption

Kansas City company Whiskey Designs created all the art and logos for the new KC Wheel entertainment complex according to the developers.

The wheel itself consists of 36 enclosed climate-controlled gondolas plus a VIP gondola. The VIP option includes a glass bottom, plus seats, and other perks. KC Wheel will operate 365 days a year.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.