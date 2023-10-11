Kansas City man killed in Cass County highway crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Around 5:30 Tuesday evening a Kansas City man was killed after his car crossed the center lane of a highway.

It happened in Cass County on MO-58 at North Madison Street.

Police said 30-year-old Cameron P. Searle was killed when his 2008 Chevrolet Impala crossed the center line of the highway and hit another car head-on going the opposite direction. Searle was not wearing a seat belt.

The man in the car Searle hit, 65 year old Craig A. Brown of Raymore, was wearing a seatbelt. He sustained moderate injuries and was rushed to Research Medical Center.

