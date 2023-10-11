Jackson County homeowners: inspectors wasted time, made appeals confusing by design

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Julie Briggs and her 89-year-old mother live in a charming Independence home that has been in the family since the 1970s.

This year, the assessed value jumped from $58,000 to $115,870.

“When my mother and I got the assessment for the house, I said, ‘Oh no, that’s not right,’” said Julie Briggs.

Briggs immediately went online and signed up for an interior inspection.

The home has foundation issues. Julie points to cracks in the walls and flooring that separate, and gaps in the dining room. She demonstrated how the house slopes with a golf ball that always rolls to a certain corner but you can see it with your own eye.

Julie recently learned requesting an interior inspection on a page titled “Jackson County Appeals Case Information” was not considered filing an appeal.

This year, the assessed value jumped from $58,000 to $115,870. (KCTV5)

She apparently needed to fill out the paperwork a second time and select “appeal.”

In Julie’s case, it means she had an inspection but then nothing was done with the information and pictures.

She calls the process confusing by design.

“I think it’s been very confusing and I’m not, you know, technically challenged,” said Julie.

It’s unclear how many homeowners find themselves in a similar situation. 6,342 homeowners requested interior inspections, according to a public information officer for the county.

The county was not able to tell KCTV5 how many of those homeowners had appeals. But it’s clear Julie isn’t alone.

The Tuckers requested an interior inspection after their house jumped more than one hundred thousand dollars in value.

“Why else would we put in 20 documents?” questioned Kathy Tucker.

“I just think it's incompetence, gross incompetence,” said Steve Tucker. (KCTV5)

They struggle to understand how the county could offer interior inspections if it doesn’t change anything.

“I just think it’s incompetence, gross incompetence,” said Steve Tucker.

Jackson County’s Board of Equalization meets Wednesday morning at 8 a.m. It’s unclear if they will address the interior inspection/appeals issue head-on. The agenda does reflect “Consideration of Late Appeal Procedure and submitted Requests.”

ALSO READ: Jackson County Assessment Department admits to data error affecting hundreds of taxpayers

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.