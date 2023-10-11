It’s Your Health: The important role modern clinical pastoral care plays in healing patients & families

In today’s healthcare landscape, the role of clinical pastoral care has never been more vital. For a lot of people, true healing extends beyond the physical realm, encompassing the emotional and spiritual well-being of both patients and their families. Hear from Rachel Grenier, Director of Pastoral Care at Research Medical Center, about how their holistic approach goes beyond medical treatment to promote complete healing for the entire person and their loved ones. Sponsored by HCA Midwest.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.