Ghost tour company expands into Kansas City in time for Halloween

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - People looking to get scared out of their minds this Halloween may have a new adventure to experience.

US Ghost Adventures announced it has a new ghost tour in Kansas City.

The tour begins nightly outside the Savoy Hotel on 9th Street. The company promises to discuss Kansas City’s carnage of war and decades of cold-blooded murderers that have filled the city with hauntings for decades.

Each tour lasts an hour and takes people along a mile long route. Organizers say there is also an extended tour that features additional locations that are allegedly haunted.

Tours are $25 a person, plus taxes and fees. There is also an option to rent an EMF Activity Detector to use during the tour. US Ghost Adventures says the device will alert you if spirits could be nearby.

With the latest expansion US Ghost Adventures operates tours, haunted pub crawls, and other events in 80 cities across the country.

More information about tickets and the tour offered in Kansas City is available at USGhostAdventures.com/kansascity.

