Former KU player Arterio Morris accused of holding woman by throat, raping her: court document

FILE - Texas guard Arterio Morris brings the ball up during the second half of the team's NCAA...
FILE - Texas guard Arterio Morris brings the ball up during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff in Austin, Texas, Dec. 10, 2022. Morris, now at Kansas, has entered a plea deal to end a misdemeanor assault case against him in Texas, canceling a trial scheduled for October, his attorney said Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Morris was originally charged with a Class A misdemeanor on allegations he assaulted an ex-girlfriend in June 2022, shortly before he enrolled at Texas. Morris transferred to Kansas after the 2022-2023 season. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)(Eric Gay | AP)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Newly released court documents detail the case against former KU sophomore guard Arterio Morris.

The University of Kansas dismissed the basketball transfer after the Douglas County District Attorney charged Morris with rape last month.

According to an affidavit filed, the woman accused Morris of raping her on Aug. 26 at McCarthy Hall student housing apartment. The dorm is where the men’s basketball team lives.

The document shows the woman reported the alleged attack to an officer with the KU Police Department on Sept. 1, five days after the rape allegedly took place.

The woman told the officer that Morris pulled her onto his lap at some point between 4:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. She told Morris several times that she didn’t want to do anything, according to the court document, but Morris raped her. She tried to leave his lap but says Morris pulled her back down before turning her onto her back where the assault continued.

According to the affidavit, the woman tried to push Morris off of her, but he held her down by the neck.

ALSO READ: Bill Self offers little on Arterio Morris dismissal

The court document shows the woman reported going into another bedroom in the apartment after the alleged assault and disclosing what happened to other people in the apartment.

The document also shows Morris later went into the nearby bedroom and told the same people that he stopped having sex with the woman before saying he never had sex with her.

When the investigator contacted Morris about the report on Sept. 11, Morris referred him to his attorney.

The affidavit shows KU Police received notes from conversations the KU Office of Civil Rights and Title IX had with Morris about the incident as part of their process. In the notes, Morris is documented saying that nothing happened with the woman. It also shows that Morris claims he was not along with the woman at any point.

The alleged rape happened just weeks before he entered a plea in a misdemeanor assault case against him in Texas.

Morris was originally charged with a Class A misdemeanor on allegations he assaulted an ex-girlfriend in the Dallas area in June 2022, shortly before he enrolled at the University of Texas. Morris transferred to Kansas after the 2022-2023 season.

The initial charge could have carried up to a year in jail. After several trial delays, Morris entered a nolo contendere plea, also known as a no contest plea, to a Class C assault misdemeanor and must pay a $362 fine, Morris’ attorney, Justin Moore, said. The plea allows a defendant to accept consequences of the charge without admitting guilt.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

