Former Chief to miss return to Arrowhead

FILE: Former Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) running on the field during the...
FILE: Former Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) running on the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)(Patrick Semansky | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One of the staples of the Chiefs defense in recent years won’t be making a return to Arrowhead this Thursday night.

Broncos defensive end Frank Clark will miss the Week 6 matchup with the Chiefs due to illness. The Broncos announced his absence as part of their Wednesday injury report, along with two other defenders on the league’s worst-scoring defense.

READ MORE: Chiefs-Broncos isn’t a rivalry. Just ask Frank Clark.

Clark helped the Chiefs win two Super Bowls during a four-year run with Kansas City from 2019-2022.

The three-time Pro Bowler appeared in just two games for the Broncos this season and tallied only two tackles. In the offseason, he said matchups between the two squads shouldn’t be viewed as a rivalry until they become more competitive. Kansas City has won 15 consecutive games against the Broncos, dating back to a shocking Thursday night collapse against Peyton Manning and the Broncos in 2015.

“I wouldn’t call it a rivalry,” Clark, who tallied 10.5 playoff sacks during his four seasons in Kansas City, told reporters at training camp. “In a rivalry it’s competitive. And I’m on the Broncos now. I’ve been on the other side and we didn’t call it a rivalry then.”

After Thursday night’s game, which kicks off at 7:15 p.m. CT, the Chiefs will make a return trip to Denver two weeks later.

