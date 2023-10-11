Aging & Style
Former Belton substitute teacher pleads guilty to sex crimes involving students

Jason L. Carey is being charged following alleged inappropriate social media messages with a student as a substitute teacher in the Belton School District.(KCTV5)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BELTON, Mo. (KCTV) - A former substitute teacher in the Belton School District pleaded guilty to a dozens sex crimes involving children.

Jason L. Carey entered the plea to all of the charges stemming from an investigation that began last year. The crimes include the molestation of a child under the age of 12, enticement of a child, second-degree statutory sodomy, stalking, and providing pornographic material to minors.

The investigation began after a student reported to an adult at school that Carey sent inappropriate social media messages and videos to students.

Carey worked as a substitute teacher in the Belton School District for a short time. The district said a third-party company that helps supply subs actually hired and placed Carey. Carey previously worked in the district’s Before and After School Care Program, school leaders said at the time.

After looking at the messages and interviewing the student, the school resource officer identified two other students who received similar messages from Carey.

State of Missouri and the Belton School District require anyone who works in a school district to complete the Family Cares Safety Registry and pass background and fingerprint checks through the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Carey is expected to be sentenced on Dec. 13.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

