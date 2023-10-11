FIRST WARN FORECAST: Warm Wednesday in the lower 80s; Storms, temperature drop moving in

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An area of low pressure continues to gather strength and develop a cold front that stretches south into western Kansas all the way down to portions of New Mexico. Ahead of this area of low pressure is a warm front that moved from northern Oklahoma to southern Iowa overnight last night. This provided us with the thunderstorm activity that we said would occur at this time yesterday. This is what First Warn 5 Weather is all about - warning you first about inclement weather so you’re ready for it while being as accurate as possible.

With that said, we are still lining up for strong storms that will develop off the cold front that sweeps in from the west and south. A level of severe weather threat is still embedded in our western counties with a level one marginal risk for severe storms throughout the metro and portions of Missouri on the eastern side of I-70. Our latest data indicates the event can take place as early as 9 p.m. and last through 3 or 4 o’clock in the morning on Friday. The window to impact the metro ranges between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. If we do become impacted by severe weather, it is much more likely that wind and hail will be our greatest impacts. That said, we have been monitoring for potential rotation within these storm cells. Much of the energy for rotation lies closer to where the warm front meets up with the area of low pressure. That area is well to the north of us within Nebraska and Iowa however, I do not want to rule out a rogue rotational threat within the viewing region. Not to worry though, we are here for you. Please be sure to continue to watch KCTV5 and the First Warn 5 Weather Team for the latest updates on this severe weather threat. It’s also wise to download the First Warn 5 Weather App.

Up & Down We Go (KCTV 5)

Once the storm activity passes, much colder, gusty air comes in for Friday. The high temperature of the day for example is expected in the very early morning of Friday featured in the lower 60s. As we move into the afternoon, we are expected to drop temperatures to the 50s with gusts between 25 and 35 mph. This is why we have issued a first warn for Friday due to the significant drop in temperature within a 24-hour period.

We will remain under a chill but with less wind through the weekend with mostly sunny skies. A rebound in temperatures to the middle and upper 60s is expected by mid-next week.

