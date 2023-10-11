First CVS, now Walgreens. UMKC pharmacy school dean unpacks problem, solutions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Walgreens pharmacists from across the nation are walking out this week to put pressure on the chain to improve working conditions.

Just last month, walkouts at CVS pharmacies closed as many as 22 pharmacies in the Kansas City area. It prompted executives to meet with staff and assure them that additional support and higher overtime pay were coming.

Russ Melchert, the dean of UMKC’s School of Pharmacy, said to understand the why, you need to think big picture.

“It’s all health care professions,” he said. “You see the strike going on at Kaiser Permanente in California and on the West Coast. They have allied health professionals that have walked out as well, for similar reasons. They just don’t have enough staff to do the job that needs to get done now.”

On the pharmacy front, it may be pharmacists walking out, but quality pharmacy techs are also in short supply. That puts more work on the already increasingly full plate of pharmacists.

“Key in this whole equation has been pharmacy technicians, and many pharmacy technicians have been underpaid,” Melchert said.

Their assistance has become increasingly valuable as the nature of pharmacy work has changed. Pharmacists are doing more than dispensing meds. They’re giving vaccinations. Some pharmacies serve the role of heath clinics.

“The overlying problem I think on all of this is a relative lack of access to primary care services,” said Melchert. “The scope of practice for pharmacists has expanded and yet the staff in pharmacies, especially in a community setting, hasn’t expanded to account for all that.”

Melchert is also the immediate past president of the American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy.

He said that the organization has been talking with the big retail pharmacy corporation leaders about what recent grads want, and it’s not just money.

“They want mentorship,” he said. “They want relationships with human beings that can help them grow as an individual, and they don’t necessarily want to be the person out on an island by themselves, trying to solve the world’s problems.”

A study released by the Ohio State Board of Pharmacy in 2001 showed satisfaction of pharmacists to be higher at independent pharmacies. However, the conditions that led to walkouts at chain stores have led to fewer students even pursuing the profession.

Nationwide, Melchert said about 14,000 students graduated pharmacy school this spring. Current enrollment suggests there will be less than 10,000 in four years.

Bear in mind, even before the decline, only half of the graduates went on to work in retail pharmacies in what Melchert calls “the community setting.” The degree provides multiple career paths including compounding pharmacies, pharmaceutical industry research, and regulatory jobs with the FDA or with state boards of pharmacy.

“We already have a shortage of pharmacists willing to work in a community setting,” Melchert said. “It’s going to get much worse over the next four years. So, we need help recruiting the best and the brightest minds in the pharmacy right now.”

He said the big chains are working on solutions. For example, they are developing central fill facilities for maintenance meds. That pharmacist would make sure the right medication is in the right bottle. The “drug utilization review,” where a pharmacist checks meds with patient history, could be done in a work-from-home setting one day or two days per week. That medication then gets sent to the retail pharmacy already checked.

“So that when the patient comes to the pharmacy, the pharmacist doesn’t have to oversee or a technician doesn’t have to do dispensing,” Melchert explained. “What they can do is focus on caring for the patient when they come in.”

As for pharmacy techs, he’s heard of wages as low as $16 per hour. Plus, he said, the training varies. there’s no specific school required for that. Typically, he said, someone just needs to be 18, pass a criminal background check, and do a company training program. He thinks standardized training and better pay for them could help pharmacists by providing more qualified pharmacy techs.

