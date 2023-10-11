Family, police search for answers following hit-and-run in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A family is grieving the loss of their father involved in a hit-and-run, and the Overland Police Department is asking for your help.

“Come out, let us know what happened,” said Celeste Lamar, the wife of George Abasta.

According to the Olathe Police Department, Abasta, from Olathe, was hit and killed by a semi-truck around 1 a.m. Monday.

Police responded to an initial crash in the eastbound lane of I-435. They believe Abasta was crossing the road after the crash and was hit by a semi in the westbound lanes. The driver kept going.

“At least say sorry, at least be sorry about it, and you took off; that was another stab in our hearts,” Lamar said.

Lamar was out of town and said her daughter, Naquia Terry, called her at 3 a.m. after the police knocked on their door.

“I heard something horrible had happened in her voice when she said, Mom,” Lamar said. “She said dad is gone; all I could do was scream; I couldn’t believe it.”

John Lacy with the Overland Police Department is asking for the public’s help in trying to find the semi-driver.

“This case really baffles me,” Lacy said. “We are wondering why the driver hasn’t come forward, and at the same time, we are looking for people to give us any type of information, any type of lead that we can follow.”

As for now, the family remembers their father, who they said was strong, caring, and would do anything for anyone.

“I always felt like his little girl. No matter how old I got, I always left like his little girl,” said daughter Brenee Abasta.

“He defiantly had a kind heart; he loved helping people if he had the chance, he’d help anybody,” Terry said.

“He was basically the only one that inspired me to do my best,” said daughter Jenus Linder-Taylor.

There’s a GoFundMe if you’d like to help the family during this tough time.

