Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Accident in East Kansas City triggers boil water advisory

Tap Water
Tap Water(MGN)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - People living in east Kansas City neighborhoods are advised to boil water as a precaution until further notice.

KC Water said a contractor installing guard rails accidentally hit a 12-inch watermain Tuesday evening. The issue caused an area from Pittman Road east to Lee’s Summit Road and from East 43rd Street to 53rd Street to lose water pressure.

Pressure was restored, but residents are advised to boil any water for three minutes before drinking or cooking with it until further notice.

The water department also says to throw out any ice made with un-boiled tap water. Dishes and food contact surfaces may be disinfected using tap water that contains one teaspoon of household bleach per gallon.

ALSO READ: Mayor Lucas, council members announces major steps towards ‘Reconnecting Kansas City’

The tap water is safe for other purposes such as bathing; however, small children should be discouraged from swallowing bath water, according to KC Water.

The water department said the boil advisory is a recommendation, but not a requirement.

KC Water is currently testing the water to make sure it is safe before giving the all clear.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

radio microphone generic
Two Kansas City radio stations change format
Davin Tukua, 16, was killed in a three-vehicle accident on Saturday afternoon.
16-year-old killed in crash hours before homecoming dance
An assault suspect was eventually found dead in a neighbor's home after an incident that...
Olathe Police: Man flees into neighbor’s home, later found dead
Nordstrom Rack on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, provided an opportunity for littles with Big Brothers...
New Nordstrom Rack location ready to open in Kansas City metro
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons

Latest News

Wyandotte County mayors create 'community-led' task force to spark change
FILE - Texas guard Arterio Morris brings the ball up during the second half of the team's NCAA...
Former KU player Arterio Morris accused of holding woman by throat, raping her: court document
Kansas City, Kansas, Mayor Tyrone Garner, the consolidation has not fixed the issues of massive...
Wyandotte County mayors create ‘community-led’ task force to spark change
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The developers of Pennway Point released new renderings and art just weeks...
KC Wheel developers sets opening for November