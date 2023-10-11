Accident in East Kansas City triggers boil water advisory

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - People living in east Kansas City neighborhoods are advised to boil water as a precaution until further notice.

KC Water said a contractor installing guard rails accidentally hit a 12-inch watermain Tuesday evening. The issue caused an area from Pittman Road east to Lee’s Summit Road and from East 43rd Street to 53rd Street to lose water pressure.

Pressure was restored, but residents are advised to boil any water for three minutes before drinking or cooking with it until further notice.

The water department also says to throw out any ice made with un-boiled tap water. Dishes and food contact surfaces may be disinfected using tap water that contains one teaspoon of household bleach per gallon.

The tap water is safe for other purposes such as bathing; however, small children should be discouraged from swallowing bath water, according to KC Water.

The water department said the boil advisory is a recommendation, but not a requirement.

KC Water is currently testing the water to make sure it is safe before giving the all clear.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.