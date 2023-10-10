Zombies, vampires, monkeys, oh my! KC Streetcar set to spook riders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Worlds of Fun Halloween HAUNT Screamsters will bring mayhem to downtown Kansas City when they take over the Zambezi Zinger Streetcar on Friday, October 13th.

Zombies, demented monkeys, vampires, and maniacal creatures will board The KC Streetcar from the Union Station stop at 4:00 p.m. and ride until 5:00 p.m.

While supplies last Worlds of Fun will provide giveaways, including Haunt tickets, to those brave enough to ride Friday evening.

Track the streetcar for updates on all the spook-filled fun.

