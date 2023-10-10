Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Your House Your Home: How to boost curb appeal with a splash of color on your metal garage doors

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Looking to elevate your home’s first Impression? Enhance your curb appeal with a bold transformation by painting your metal garage doors. In this week’s Your House Your Home, discover how a fresh coat of paint can breathe new life into your exterior, adding charm, character, and a fresh vibe to your home. Your House Your Home is sponsored by The Blind Broker.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

radio microphone generic
Two Kansas City radio stations change format
A Louisiana mother is speaking out after she says her child is facing backlash at school for...
Mother says her daughter is facing unreasonable backlash at school for dancing at a party
File: Highway hit and run, pedestrian killed
Olathe man killed following hit-and-run in Overland Park
Nordstrom Rack on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, provided an opportunity for littles with Big Brothers...
New Nordstrom Rack location ready to open in Kansas City metro
FILE — The lottery says the ticket matched all five white ball numbers, but missed the Powerball.
Winning $1M Powerball ticket sold in Kansas City region

Latest News

Looking to elevate your home's first Impression? Enhance your curb appeal with a bold...
Your House Your Home: How to boost curb appeal with a splash of color on your metal garage doors
Get behind the wheel with Shane every week for Test Drive Tuesday, where we put the spotlight...
Test Drive Tuesday: Stay ahead of the curve with the cutting-edge Kia EV6
Get behind the wheel with Shane every week for Test Drive Tuesday, where we put the spotlight...
Test Drive Tuesday: Stay ahead of the curve with the cutting-edge Kia EV6
Prostate cancer, it’s common and curable if caught early and the cure comes in many forms.
Cancer: Choices, Hope and Science - Morning Medical Update
Prostate cancer, it’s common and curable if caught early and the cure comes in many forms.
Cancer: Choices, Hope and Science - Morning Medical Update