World’s Strongest Man lifts expectations ahead of All Elite Wrestling’s “Dynamite & Rampage” at Cable Dahmer Arena
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
With his unmatched expertise and unique perspective, World’s Strongest Man, Mark Henry, dishes the inside scoop on the high-octane matches, surprise appearances, and must-see moments that will rock the ring tonight in Independence, MO. Don’t miss My KC Live’s exclusive conversation with one of wrestling’s greatest icons.
Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.