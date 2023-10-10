World Mental Health Day: Let’s Win KC helps provide mental health resources

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Supporting mental health, reducing the stigma and having a conversation.

It’s the purpose of World Mental Health Day and Kansas City’s mental health initiative Let’s Win KC.

With help from Kansas City champions and KC natives, Muna Lee and Michael Watson, the campaign’s goal is to reach everyone in the city.

“Those guys came from the same neighborhood that we do, so if they’re going through mental health if they’re able to talk about it and be upfront about it, then why can’t we,” Watson said.

Part of the initiative is handing out laminated wallet cards that provide information about resources in the city. The cards also offer tips on how to manage anxiety, depression and anger in the moment.

“There are numbers and resources that show a number that you can call to talk to someone, a website that you can visit to connect with someone,” Let’s Win KC developer, Sherry Lumpkins said. “There are literally breathing exercises that help bring the temperature down.”

You can get a wallet card online or at the Kansas City Health Department on Troost Avenue.

The 24/7 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline number is 988.

