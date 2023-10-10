Aging & Style
Video shows SUV hitting cyclist in Overland Park intersection

Overland Park Police release traffic cam video of an SUV hitting bicycle at W. 119th Street and...
Overland Park Police release traffic cam video of an SUV hitting bicycle at W. 119th Street and Quivira Road on Oct. 4.(Heidi Schmidt | Overland Park Police Dept.)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A bicyclist is expected to be OK after being hit by a car while riding in Overland Park.

Overland Park Police shared video of the crash that happened last week at West 119th Street and Quivira Road. A camera posted at the intersection recorded exactly what happened.

The video shows an SUV pulling up to the intersection and stopping at the red light. It happened after a bicyclist arrived at the corner.

The cyclist begins to cross the intersection. At the same time the SUV driver tries to make a right turn and hit the bicycle. The impact throws the cyclist to the ground.

Police said the driver suffered injuries but will recover.

Police are using video to remind drivers to take time to look twice and share the road with people using other types of transportation.

